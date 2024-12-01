Amaran is one of the biggest blockbusters to come out from the Tamil film industry recently. The Siva Karthikeyan starrer is now the eighth highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time worldwide. In its home state of Tamil Nadu, it ranks even higher, standing as the sixth highest-grosser ever.

The film has amassed Rs. 158 crore in Tamil Nadu alone and continues to perform in its fifth week. However, this is likely its final week to post significant numbers, as its digital release has already taken place, and it will face stiff competition from Pushpa 2 next week. The film is expected to wrap its box office run in the state at around Rs. 160 crore.

Amaran has also sold one crore tickets in Tamil Nadu, joining nine other films since 2010 that have hit this milestone. While inflation often skews the list of top-grossing films toward more recent releases, ticket sales provide a more accurate measure of a film's true popularity, as they neutralize the impact of rising ticket prices.

Selling one crore tickets in Tamil Nadu can be considered a good yardstick to identify mega blockbusters over the years whether it is a Ghilli in 2004 or Endhiran in 2010 or The GOAT in 2024. A few other films, such as Mersal, Sarkar, Viswasam, Master and Varisu are just shy of the crore mark. Given that footfall figures are crude estimates and actual numbers could be slightly higher, these films can also be included in the conversation.

This brings the total to around a dozen films in the last 15 years that have crossed (or are on the cusp of crossing) the one-crore ticket mark in Tamil Nadu. These films represent some of the biggest blockbusters in the history of the Tamil Nadu box office.

Advertisement

The list of films with more than one crore footfalls in Tamil Nadu since 2010 is as follows:

Year Title Footfalls 2010 Endhiran 1.35 cr. 2012 Thuppaki 1.00 cr. 2017 Baahubali: The Conclusion 1.40 cr. 2019 Bigil 1.00 cr. 2022 Vikram 1.20 cr. 2022 Ponniyin Selvam: I 1.35 cr. 2023 Jailer 1.15 cr. 2023 Leo 1.35 cr. 2024 The Greatest of All Time 1.25 cr. 2024 Amaran 1.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Films in Tamil Nadu: The Greatest of All Time Third, Amaran Sixth