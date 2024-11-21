Highest Grossing Films in Tamil Nadu: The Greatest of All Time Third, Amaran Sixth
Amaran is poised to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark by its fourth weekend and appears well on track to comfortably surpass Rs. 160 crore
Amaran collected Rs. 1.25 crore in Tamil Nadu on its third Wednesday, taking its total box office gross in the state to Rs. 146.75 crore approx. With that, it became the sixth highest grosser of all time in the state, surpassing Baahubali: The Conclusion.
The third week in Tamil Nadu is projected to be Rs. 17 crore, which will be higher than The Greatest of All Time, the current highest grosser of the year, despite facing competition from a major release like Kanguva. Amaran is set to regain some theatres and larger-capacity screens in its fourth week that were previously allocated to Kanguva. This shift is expected to ensure a strong hold in the fourth week, potentially resulting in a record fourth week.
Amaran is poised to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark by its fourth weekend and appears well on track to comfortably surpass Rs. 160 crore. Generally, films don’t add much after the fourth week, with the recent best being Rs. 7.50 crore by Manjummel Boys and Rs. 7 crore by Ponniyin Selvam: I. If Amaran matches those two, it will close around Rs. 165 crore in the state.
Regardless of its final number, Amaran is already a historic blockbuster and a career landmark film for Siva Karthikeyan.
The Highest Grossing films in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|1.
|Leo
|2023
|Rs. 232 cr.
|2.
|Ponniyin Selvam: I
|2022
|Rs. 222 cr.
|3.
|The Greatest of All Time
|2024
|Rs. 219 cr.
|4.
|Jailer
|2023
|Rs. 191 cr.
|5.
|Vikram
|2022
|Rs. 181 cr.
|6.
|Amaran
|2024
|Rs. 147 cr.
|7.
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 146 cr.
|8.
|Varisu
|2023
|Rs. 145 cr.
|9.
|Master
|2021
|Rs. 142 cr.
|10.
|Bigil
|2019
|Rs. 141 cr.
ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Kollywood Films at Worldwide Box Office: Siva Karthikeyan's Amaran Ninth to 300cr