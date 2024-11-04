The Rajkumar Periasamy directed Amaran-led by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi is on a dream run at the box office in Tamil Nadu, as the film is showing an excellent hold in collections on the first day. According to very early trends, Amaran is headed for a Monday in the range of Rs 7.50 crore to Rs 8.50 crore, taking the 5-day total collections to Rs 73.75 crore. The final Monday business could even hit the Rs 9 crore mark, depending on how strongly the evening and night shows hold up.

The film is headed to record a strong trend in the weeks to come and is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu alone. An extraordinary hold on Monday was always on cards, as the film was operating at very high occupancies of 85 percent to 90 percent throughout the weekend. With this level of sustenance on Monday, Amaran is now aiming at a lifetime collection around the Rs 125 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, with a shot at even bigger numbers as the audience reports are extremely positive.

Sivakarthikeyan has become the only actor outside of Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan to hit a century in the home turf. Barring the big four, the only exception in the Rs 100 crore club is Ponniyil Selvan Franchise, which did it based on the strong cultural impact created by the novel in the state, which speaks volumes about the sort of business done by Amaran. The film also marks the official entry of Sivakarthikeyan in the big league, gearing up to take the baton from his seniors. The Tamil dubbed version of Bahubali 2 & KGF 2 also clocked Rs 100 crore in TN.

Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Amaran

Thursday: Rs 16.00 crore

Friday: Rs 15.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 17.00 crore

Monday: Rs 8.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 73.75 crore

