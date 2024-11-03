Amaran Extended First Weekend Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-biopic is a BLOCKBUSTER; Grosses Rs 64 crore in Tamil Nadu in 4 days

Amaran directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi among others, packed a tremendous weekend of Rs 64 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu. Amaran opened to collections of around Rs 16 crore in the state and hasn't looked back since. While the Rs 64 crore figure already looks impressive, there was a scope for 20 percent more collections if it didn't face the capacity issues that it did.

Amaran Grosses Rs 64 Crore In Its Opening Weekend In The State Of Tamil Nadu

Amaran was the third most preferred movie option for Indian cinegoers, only behind Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali weekend. Unlike the two Bollywood biggies which are threequels to very successful brands, Amaran is a no-nonsense biopic drama. For the Sivakarthikeyan starrer to do the blockbuster business that it is doing is not just commendable but incredible. From Monday, the capacity issues which were faced by the biopic-war-drama will no longer be faced. The Monday will be very solid as there is spillover demand that is to be quenched. It is from Tuesday and Wednesday that the film's actual trend will be known.

Amaran Looks To Gross Over Rs 125 Crore In The State Of Tamil Nadu

From what it looks, a Rs 100 crore plus Tamil Nadu finish is a foregone conclusion and what it will be aiming for is Rs 125-150 crore. As about worldwide, the movie has grossed around Rs 135 crore in its opening weekend worldwide and is looking at a finish in the north of Rs 225 crore.

The Day Wise Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Of Amaran Are As Under

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections 1 Rs 16 crore 2 Rs 15.50 crore 3 Rs 16.75 crore 4 Rs 15.25 crore Total Rs 64 crore in 4 days in Tamil Nadu

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know.

