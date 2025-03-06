Chris Hemsworth-Led Netflix’s Extraction Spin-Off Series Gets Official Name; FIND OUT Here

All eyes are on Netflix as they have excited the fans of Extraction by announcing a new and even more action-packed spin-off series. The TV series based on the adventures from the Chris Hemsworth starring film franchise was given an official title by the chief content officer recently.

During the promotions of the latest entry by Netflix, The Electric State, AGBO's Chief Content Officer, Angela Russo-Otstot revealed that the spin-off series would be called Mercenary.

"We have just announced a green light for a series called Mercenary, which is part of the 'Extraction' universe and starring Omar Sy and we're thrilled about that one," Angela Russo-Otstot stated to The Direct.

Further talking in the interview, Russo-Otstot also mentioned that the series will go on to explore several themes that were experienced in the film series while also featuring "multiple perspectives" on the same mission.

She even mentioned that the series would be an interesting outing by the streamer as it will focus on different mercenaries who will have separate "allegiances and agendas and will be forced to make certain decisions that may be helpful or harmful to others."

While this all sounds exciting, it is crucial to know that Netflix had come up with this brilliantly mind-blowing news earlier this year, also announcing that it will be Sy who will lead the series instead of Chris Hemsworth.

Per the steamer, Omar Sy would be shown to be trapped between "warring factions and ruthless killers." This time the adrenaline-induced missions will take place in Libya.

For those who are getting pumped up listening to the intriguing news, Netflix detailed that the Extraction spin-off series will have eight episodes. Glen Mazzara, widely acclaimed for his work on The Walking Dead, will be serving as the showrunner of Mercenary, with the director of Extraction, Sam Hargrave, its executive producer.

The series in question will begin filming in September.