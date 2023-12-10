Animal 2nd Saturday Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's monster of a film adds a record-breaking Rs 34 crores on day 9

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is shattering second week records at the box office. The film collected a historic Rs 34-35 crores nett in Hindi on its 9th day to bring its cumulative total to Rs 344.50 crores. Animal will positively enter the Rs 400 crore club on Tuesday and then make strides towards the Rs 500 crore mark. The Rs 500 crore mark has only been achieved by 3 Bollywood films Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

Animal Had A Record Smashing Second Saturday At The Indian Box Office As It Netted Rs 34.50 Crores

Animal is rated A and it's almost 3 and a half hours in length. Still it is bringing audience to theatres and in hordes. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer always had the potential to be big but to this extent is something no one ever imagined. With the momentum it has, a Rs 1000 crore worldwide cume is certainly on the cards, a number achieved by only 2 films in 2023, Pathaan and Jawan.

Animal Will Have To Hold Strong After The Release Of Christmas Releases To Break All Time Records

Animal, with a record-breaking second and third week, will still have to keep numbers coming in week 4, 5 and 6, despite new Christmas releases, for it to emerge as the highest grossing film of the year and the highest Indian grosser among Hindi origin films in India. It currently looks like a race to the finish between Jawan and Animal.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 61 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 32.50 crores 6 Rs 26 crores 7 Rs 22 crores 8 Rs 21.50 crores 9 Rs 34.50 crores Total Rs 344.50 crores nett in 9 days in Hindi

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

