Animal Day 6 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues an impressive trend; Netts Rs 26 crores on Wednesday

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol collected Rs 25.50 - 26.50 crores nett in Hindi on its sixth day. The collections are incredible but the drop percentage is slightly on the higher side, probably because it is coming from a really high level. The trend over the second weekend will give an idea as to where the film is headed in its full run. Regardless, Animal is yet another all time blockbuster for the Hindi Film Industry this year after Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

Animal Collects An Impressive Rs 26 Crores On Its First Wednesday In India For The Hindi Version

Animal's total collection in Hindi after 6 days stands at Rs 266.50 crores and its first week looks to close in the range of Rs 285 - 290 crores. The film has the chance to record close to Rs 100 crores over its second weekend but it is still too early to call purely due to the drop percentage over the past couple of days. The Ranbir Kapoor revenge saga is an A-rated film that is 3 hours and 22 minutes long and these results are simply unheard of for a film of this sort.

Animal Will Need To Hold Strong In Theatres For 2 More Weeks To Challenge All Time Records

Animal has an open run till the release of Salaar and Dunki this Christmas. After their release, collections will be hard to come by due to the reduction in screens. In short, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will have to add over Rs 240 crores in the next 14 days to be in the hunt for the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 61 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 32.50 crores 6 Rs 26 crores Total Rs 266.50 crores nett in day 6 in Hindi

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

