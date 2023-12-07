Animal Day 6 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues an impressive trend; Netts Rs 26 crores on Wednesday
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna is heading towards a week one in the Rs 285-290 crore nett range.
-
Animal collected Rs 26 crores nett in India on its 6th day for the Hindi version
-
Animal is heading towards a week one of slightly over Rs 280 crores in Hindi
-
Animal now plays at a theatre near you
Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol collected Rs 25.50 - 26.50 crores nett in Hindi on its sixth day. The collections are incredible but the drop percentage is slightly on the higher side, probably because it is coming from a really high level. The trend over the second weekend will give an idea as to where the film is headed in its full run. Regardless, Animal is yet another all time blockbuster for the Hindi Film Industry this year after Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.
Animal Collects An Impressive Rs 26 Crores On Its First Wednesday In India For The Hindi Version
Animal's total collection in Hindi after 6 days stands at Rs 266.50 crores and its first week looks to close in the range of Rs 285 - 290 crores. The film has the chance to record close to Rs 100 crores over its second weekend but it is still too early to call purely due to the drop percentage over the past couple of days. The Ranbir Kapoor revenge saga is an A-rated film that is 3 hours and 22 minutes long and these results are simply unheard of for a film of this sort.
Animal Will Need To Hold Strong In Theatres For 2 More Weeks To Challenge All Time Records
Animal has an open run till the release of Salaar and Dunki this Christmas. After their release, collections will be hard to come by due to the reduction in screens. In short, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will have to add over Rs 240 crores in the next 14 days to be in the hunt for the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version.
The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 52 crores
|2
|Rs 57 crores
|3
|Rs 61 crores
|4
|Rs 38 crores
|5
|Rs 32.50 crores
|6
|Rs 26 crores
|Total
|Rs 266.50 crores nett in day 6 in Hindi
Watch the Animal Trailer
About Animal
A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.
When And Where To Watch Animal
Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.
ALSO READ: Animal: Bobby Deol heaps praises on ‘superstar’ Ranbir Kapoor; ‘He has no insecurities’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why