Arjun Kapoor Movie Choices and Box Office Analysis: From Singham Again and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to Ki and Ka and Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Last weekend saw the release of Mudassar Aziz directed, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The movie opened to collections of around Rs 1.75 cr net in India and grew slightly on Saturday despite not having discount offers. On Sunday, the movie did decently despite India and Pakistan's Champion's Trophy match.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi And Singham Again

Mere Husband Ki Biwi comes just a few months after Singham Again, where the actor defined wrath and fear by essaying the role of a menacing villain that goes by the name of Danger Lanka. His performance was particularly well received. The movie collected Rs 367 crore worldwide (Rs 240 crore net in India) and ended up becoming Arjun Kapoor's highest grosser, surpassing the biz of 2 States. Mere Husband Ki Biwi has the actor portray a soft-boy and loveable character, Ankur Chaddha. While the change that we see is prominent, it isn't the first time that he has dramatically experimented with his character choices or film choices for that matter.

While the actor acted in a breath-of-fresh-air films like 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny and Ki And Ka, he displayed his menace in movies like Aurangzeb, Gunday and Tevar. Independent of how well or how poorly the aformentioned films did at the box office, an effort to do different kind of films was quite visible. The fact that he debuted in an unconventional movie like Ishaqzaade tells a lot.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar And Kuttey

His recent film choices before Singham Again and Mere Husband Ki Biwi include acclaimed films like Kuttey and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Luckily for Arjun Kapoor, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has held its ground against Chhaava and the India-Pakistan Champion's Trophy match.

Upcoming Releases of Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by father Boney Kapoor, the movie promises to be a big money-spinner at the box office. Subtley again, a new genre, that is an over-the-top comedy, shall be unlocked for the actor. He previously collaborated with Mr Bazmee on Mubarakan and the film was undoubtedly hilarious.