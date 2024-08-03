Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha India Box Office Collections Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Tabu film barely grows after a washout start; Adds Rs 2 crore

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jimmy Shergill added 2 crore to its tally on its first Saturday in India and the 2 day total now stands at Rs 3.75 crore. The first weekend of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is heading towards Rs 6 crore, and that would be an unheard first weekend number for an A-lister's film in recent memory.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Collects Only Rs 2 Crore On Day 2 In India; Looks To Nett Rs 6 Crore Over Weekend

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had a prevailing buy one get one offer on its first day and the same was continued for the second day. If not for the offer, the collections would most definitely have been even lower. The romantic-thriller-drama doesn't have public reception on its side, as a result of which it will struggle to hold over the weekdays. While it may be a stretch, there is a possibility for the Ajay Devgn movie to not even nett Rs 10 crore in its full run in India.

Ulajh Grows More Than Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha On Day 2

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha released alongside Ulajh and while that movie had a lower opening day than the former, it has shown a greater nett jump on day 2 and is very likely to go ahead on Monday. It's a horrific weekend at the box office with two significant releases struggling to nett Rs 10 crore, combined.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.75 crore 2 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 3.75 crore in 2 days

Watch the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The story of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha runs parallelly in two different timelines: one in 2001 and one in the present day, that is 2024. Krishna (younger version played by Shantanu Maheshwari, older version played by Ajay Devgn), who had been jailed for the alleged murder of 2 civilians, is all set to be released from jail after 22½ years. He is afraid to step out since he doesn't know whether he wants to see his old love Vasudha (the younger version played by Saiee Manjrekar, the older version played by Tabu) outside the jail on the day of his release or not.

Gradually, we understand the kind of relationship Krishna and Vasudha shared and how they ended up being lovers who were circumstantially torn apart. Watch Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha to learn what went behind Krishna's arrest and how Vasudha spent her life waiting for Krishna.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha In Theatres

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie yet?

