Top Ajay Devgn Film Openers: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha registers the actor's lowest opening in 14 years, as it collects Rs 1.75 crore on day 1

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jimmy Shergill took a shockingly low opening of Rs 1.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. Clubbed with the underwhelming public response, it is unlikely to show much growth over the weekend, making it almost impossible for it to hold over the weekdays. Ajay Devgn has registered his lowest opening since Toonpur Ka Superhero, way back in 2010.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Registers Ajay Devgn's Lowest Opening In 14 Years

Ajay Devgn's biggest opener in a lead role continues to be Singham Returns and it most probably is going to be Singham Again that will top it this Diwali, if all goes well. Ajay Devgn has had his share of low box office openers but Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will perhaps give him the biggest jolt because he is a much secure box office force than what he used to be. Eariler this year, he tasted big success with Shaitaan. Maidaan sealed a disastrous fate but a reason for it is also because it was delayed so many times, that made the larger chunk of the audience, indifferent about it.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Couldn't Attract Audiences Despite Incentivising Tickets

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha producers incentivised tickets prices for the viewers and that perhaps helped the film get to this number. If not for that, the collections would have been almost at par with this week's other release, Ulajh, and that's not good company to be with. 4 of Ajay Devgn's top 5 openers are sequels to successful films.

The Biggest Ajay Devgn Film Openers Are As Under

Singham Returns Rs 31.65 crore Golmaal Returns Rs 30.15 crore Total Dhamaal Rs 15.90 crore Drishyam 2 Rs 15.35 crore Shaitaan Rs 14.55 crore

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The story of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha runs parallelly in two different timelines: one in 2001 and one in the present day, that is 2024. Krishna (younger version played by Shantanu Maheshwari, older version played by Ajay Devgn), who had been jailed for the alleged murder of 2 civilians, is all set to be released from jail after 22½ years. He is afraid to step out since he doesn't know whether he wants to see his old love Vasudha (the younger version played by Saiee Manjrekar, the older version played by Tabu) outside the jail on the day of his release or not.

Gradually, we understand the kind of relationship Krishna and Vasudha shared and how they ended up being lovers who were circumstantially torn apart. Watch Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha to learn what went behind Krishna's arrest and how Vasudha spent her life waiting for Krishna.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha In Theatres

