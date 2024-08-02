Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer shows no DUM, collects Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1 in India 

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, gets off to a dull start at the box office. The romantic thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey collected Rs 1.75 crore net in India on its first day. Co-starring Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar, the movie became the lowest opener for Ajay Devgn since 2010.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha disappoints on the opening day; BOGO didn't help

The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer failed to make any noise at the box office on its opening day. The makers had also announced incentives of Buy-One-Get-One before its release, but that too didn't help in giving it the much-needed momentum. The movie could only mint Rs 1.75 crore net in India on the opening day, of which 65% came from the three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The multiplex chains alone contributed Rs 1.20 crore and Mass Maharaja was left with no audience in B&C centers. While the music composed by MM Keeravani is being lauded, the final product ended up being a tiring watch.

The first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey doesn't show any groom to work in the long run. The negative word of mouth and initial public reception almost sealed its fate. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was a no-show almost everywhere. It's sad to see an Ajay Devgn starrer taking such a low start. However, the message is clear that the makers went wrong in assessing the audience and delivered an outdated product.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha recorded the lowest opening for Ajay Devgn since 2010

The intense love story directed by Neeraj Pandey turned out to be the weakest Ajay Devgn starrer in recent times. With an opening of Rs 1.75 crore, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha became the lowest opener for Ajay Devgn since 2010.

Previously, Devgn's Runway 34 and Maidaan had recorded such low openings and sent shockwaves in the industry. While the former opened with Rs 3.06 crore, the latter could clock Rs 4.25 crore, that too on the Eid festive weekend.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha not only lagged at the box office but also let down the audience in delivering quality content. Had it opened with a good public talk, it would have legs to work in the long run.

Watch Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer:

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The story of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha runs parallelly in two different timelines: one in 2001 and one in the present day, that is 2024. Krishna (younger version played by Shantanu Maheshwari, older version played by Ajay Devgn), who had been jailed for the alleged murder of 2 civilians, is all set to be released from jail after 22½ years. He is afraid to step out since he doesn't know whether he wants to see his old love Vasudha (the younger version played by Saiee Manjrekar, the older version played by Tabu) outside the jail on the day of his release or not.

Gradually, we understand the kind of relationship Krishna and Vasudha shared and how they ended up being lovers who were circumstantially torn apart. Watch Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha to learn what went behind Krishna's arrest and how Vasudha spent her life waiting for Krishna.

