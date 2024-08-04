The Neeraj Pandey directed Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has met with a disastrous fate at the box office in India and is likely to close with a single digit figure by the end of its run. According to early estimates, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu film has collected Rs 1.90 to 2.00 crore on its third day, taking the opening weekend collections to Rs 5.50 crore.

The romantic thriller has faced outright rejection from the audience and is headed to score one of the lowest finishes for Ajay Devgn in the last 20 years. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opened at Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, followed by a flat Saturday and finally a nominal 10 percent jump on Sunday, which indicates a beyond disastrous result on Monday. While a no-show at cinema halls was always expected, none could foresee such kind of numbers for a Neeraj Pandey directorial with stars like Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

The film has earned around Rs 3.50 crore in the top 3 multiplex chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – which have contributed approximately 65 percent to the total business. The trailer and marketing campaign of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was a warning for black Friday, and kept the trade and audiences prepared for shocking results.

However, Ajay Devgn will be following up the outcome of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with two big films – Singham Again and Raid 2 – which are poised to have a completely different box office result and bring him back in the game of setting the cash registers ringing. The epic failure of AMKDT will also make Devgn a little cautious of his choices, as the rejection is a straight warning from the audience to sign on for more exciting films for the theatrical medium.

There was a BOGO offer too for the film, but the lack of audience interest overpowered even the incentive of watching the film with a free ticket.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Day Wise Box Office

Friday: Rs 1.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 1.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 2.00 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 5.50 crore

