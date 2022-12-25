Avatar The Way Of Water Second Saturday Box Office: James Cameron's blockbuster adds massive 19.5 crore

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water had a massive second Saturday at the box office in India with it raking-in almost Rs. 20 crore on its eighth day. The box office jump of over 50 percent shows how strong the film has established itself in India and how much the film is capable of doing, theatrically. Avatar: The Way Of Water had two new opponents in the form of Cikrus and Dhamaka (Telugu) at the Indian box office in its second week but it killed its competition such that it is recording more collections than both films combined, this festive season.

Avatar: The Way Of Water crossed the glorious Rs. 200 cr nett India figure on second Friday and collections stand a little less than Rs. 225 cr nett India after its ninth theatrical day. The tenth day of the film coincides with Christmas day. Generally, the Sunday figure would have shown very little growth from Saturday but in case of Avatar 2, the dubbed version of the film is doing very well in small centres and growth in these centres is more like an accepted mass Bollywood film which performs best on Sunday. In the southern states of India, Tamil Nadu has seen the best growth with collections going up by 80 percent on second Saturday. The Monday figure will take the film past Rs. 250 cr nett.