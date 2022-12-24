Box Office: Avatar 2 wrecks havoc in the second weekend too; Cirkus disappoints

Cirkus put up an all India opening of around Rs. 6.25 cr nett and this number has entirely shocked the industry as the numbers have fallen below the likes of Ek Villian Returns, which was a way smaller film than the one that Cirkus is. A film of this genre doesn't get much support in terms of trending as they have a fixed audience to cater to and if they don't turn up initially, they are unlikely to turn up in the film's eventual run too. Upon that, the film is facing a very stiff competitor in the form Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is a rampage at the box office in India with a cumulative nett of over Rs. 200 cr nett in its very first week.

This Friday saw the release of Rohit Shetty 's comic caper, Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and a host of other actors. Inspired by films like Angoor and Do Dooni Chaar, Cirkus was running high on expectations, with the industry banking highly on this film for its revival. Alas, Cirkus has failed to put up a decent opening total on its opening day and has had to settle as the second most preferred choice in India this festive season.



Avatar: The Way Of Water, on its second Friday, netted twice as much as Cirkus on its first day and based on advance ticket sales, it can be said with utmost clarity that it will not just dominate Cirkus but will do so by over a double margin. The lacklustre opening of Cirkus has put the Hindi movie industry in tatters as this was the film the industry and the exhibition was banking on, to rake in the numbers.



Rohit Shetty has been the most consistent Hindi movie director in recent years with a near perfect track record and it was obvious that expectations are nothing but monumental for a film director who seldom fails. The next big bet for the revival of the Hindi movie sector is Pathaan and that film needs to go all guns blazing, to win back the trust of everyone associated to the Hindi movie business in India.

Coming back to Avatar: The Way Of Water, the film is expected to nett over Rs. 50 cr nett over the festive weekend courtesy no stiff competition from new releases from any movie Industry in India. It is the first time in a long time that an import release will be dominating the festive season in India. The film makes its glory march to an astounding figure of Rs. 300 cr nett and there's enough steam left in it to breach even Rs. 350 cr nett if all goes well. As about now, the film has comfortably crossed Rs 200 cr nett in India with South India contributing massively. James Cameron's film will be the third highest Indian grosser of 2022, only behind KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. Previously, Avatar (2009) and Titanic (1997-8) emerged as the second highest grossers in India in their respective years with the toppers being 3 Idiots and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Cirkus and Avatar: The Way Of Water is as follows:-

Cirkus:-

Friday - Rs. 6.25 cr

Total - Rs. 6.25 cr

Avatar: The Way Of Water:-

Friday - Rs. 40 crores

Saturday - Rs. 42 crores

Sunday - Rs. 47 crores

Monday - Rs. 18.5 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 16.5 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 15 crores

Thursday - Rs. 13 crores

Friday - Rs. 13 cr

Total - Rs. 205 crores

You can watch Cirkus and Avatar: The Way Of Water at a theatre near you, this festive season.