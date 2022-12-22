Avatar The Way Of Water Week 1 Box Office: James Cameron's film performs terrifically; Netts over Rs 190 cr
Avatar The Way Of Water will be eyeing an India nett total of over Rs. 300 cr.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water had a very good ticketing week at the box office in India. After a phenomenal opening weekend, the film held strong over the weekdays with the weekday numbers being on par with the opening of all Bollywood films of 2022 barring Brahmastra, which as a matter of fact, had a lower Monday than Avatar: The Way Of Water. With the Christmas season and New Year season soon starting, one can expect Avatar: The Way Of Water to have really strong legs at the box office in India.
Avatar: The Way Of Water recorded a Rs. 129 cr nett opening weekend and with the Thursday numbers looking to fall in the vicinity of Rs. 14 cr, the week one of the film will close a little below Rs. 195 cr nett which is phenomenal and only second to Avengers: Endgame. The interesting thing about Avatar: The Way Of Water is that the second weekend advances of the film are double of this week's new release, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde among other actors.
With a long holiday season and a clear slate of movie releases till mid January, it seems like Avatar: The Way Of Water will cross the Rs. 300 cr nett figure in India, in its eventual theatrical run. Meanwhile, this James Cameron directorial has secured over 1 crore footfalls from India in its first week alone, emerging as one of the top 3 markets in terms of ticket receipts, with USA and China being the other two. The worldwide gross of the film has already crossed 500 million dollars and it seems like the film may hit a billion, positively in the next 10 days, thus emerging as the third James Cameron film to breach the magical 1 Billion figure.
The day wise nett box office collections of Avatar: The Way Of Water are as follows:-
Friday - Rs. 40 crores
Saturday - Rs. 42 crores
Sunday - Rs. 47 crores
Monday - Rs. 18.5 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 16.5 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 15 crores
Thursday - Rs. 14 crores
Total - Rs. 193 crores
You can watch Avatar: The Way Of Water at a theatre near you.
