Avatar The Way Of Water Week 1 Box Office: James Cameron's film performs terrifically; Netts over Rs 190 cr

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water had a very good ticketing week at the box office in India. After a phenomenal opening weekend, the film held strong over the weekdays with the weekday numbers being on par with the opening of all Bollywood films of 2022 barring Brahmastra, which as a matter of fact, had a lower Monday than Avatar: The Way Of Water. With the Christmas season and New Year season soon starting, one can expect Avatar: The Way Of Water to have really strong legs at the box office in India.

Avatar: The Way Of Water recorded a Rs. 129 cr nett opening weekend and with the Thursday numbers looking to fall in the vicinity of Rs. 14 cr, the week one of the film will close a little below Rs. 195 cr nett which is phenomenal and only second to Avengers: Endgame. The interesting thing about Avatar: The Way Of Water is that the second weekend advances of the film are double of this week's new release, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde among other actors.