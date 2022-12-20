Avatar The Way Of Water Monday Box Office: James Cameron's film holds well after a great weekend; Adds 20 cr
Avatar The Way Of Water is on course to be the second highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India.
James Cameron's Avatar The Way Of Water is performing extremely well at the box office in India. The film packed a very strong first weekend of over Rs. 128.5 cr nett and the film is far from slowing down as it has a lot of business left to do. The holiday season is yet to start and it is certain that the film will not slow down, courtesy the not-so-strong local competition, atleast for another three weeks, looking at the advance bookings.
Avatar: The Way Of Water held very strongly with a 50 percent drop from the first Friday, which only goes on to indicate a strong hold. The film added a figure in the vicinity of Rs 19 - 21 crore on its fourth ticketing day. Interestingly, the first Monday of the film is higher than the opening of all Hollywood releases of 2022 in India, barring Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. With a hold like this, one can be sure that the Christmas and New Year holidays are going to be bumper for the film. It will be fancying its chances to record a higher eighth day than the first day of the upcoming Bollywood release Cirkus and that will be a huge achievement.
Avatar grossed over Rs. 435 million dollars in its very first weekend worldwide. India emerged as the third biggest global market, only behind USA and China in terms of number of tickets sold. It is to be seen how many tickets India is able to contribute in the film's full run. Based on projections, a number of 1.5 crore tickets should be a reasonable ask, given that total sales have already surpassed 80 lakh.
Have a look at the day-wise box office collections of Avatar: The Way Of Water:-
Friday - Rs. 40 cr
Saturday - Rs 42 cr
Sunday - Rs 46.5 cr
Monday - Rs 20 cr
Total = Rs. 148.50 cr nett
ALSO READ: Avatar The Way Of Water Weekend Box Office: James Cameron's epic packs a solid punch in India; Netts 128cr
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies.... Read more