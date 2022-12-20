Avatar The Way Of Water Monday Box Office: James Cameron's film holds well after a great weekend; Adds 20 cr

James Cameron's Avatar The Way Of Water is performing extremely well at the box office in India. The film packed a very strong first weekend of over Rs. 128.5 cr nett and the film is far from slowing down as it has a lot of business left to do. The holiday season is yet to start and it is certain that the film will not slow down, courtesy the not-so-strong local competition, atleast for another three weeks, looking at the advance bookings.

Avatar: The Way Of Water held very strongly with a 50 percent drop from the first Friday, which only goes on to indicate a strong hold. The film added a figure in the vicinity of Rs 19 - 21 crore on its fourth ticketing day. Interestingly, the first Monday of the film is higher than the opening of all Hollywood releases of 2022 in India, barring Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. With a hold like this, one can be sure that the Christmas and New Year holidays are going to be bumper for the film. It will be fancying its chances to record a higher eighth day than the first day of the upcoming Bollywood release Cirkus and that will be a huge achievement.