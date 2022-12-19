Avatar The Way Of Water Weekend Box Office: James Cameron's epic packs a solid punch in India; Netts 128cr

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is making headlines since its release. The film opened extraordinarily well and grew further over the weekend. It is generally tough for a film to secure growth when the opening is so massive and there are roadblocks over the weekend like the much awaited FIFA Worldcup Final that coincided on its third theatrical day.

After an opening of over Rs 40 cr on the first day, the film netted Rs 42 cr on its second day and Rs 46.5 cr on its third day, that is on Sunday. The opening weekend of the film in India stands at a gigantic Rs 128.5 cr nett after three days, which is the second best of all time for a Hollywood film in India, only behind Avengers: Endgame. In 2022, the opening of this film is only behind RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and Beast, which is a phenomenal achievement in itself. If the film has strong legs over the weekdays, it can even emerge as the third Highest India nett grosser of 2022. From the flow of ticket sales on Monday till now, it already looks like the film will not just pass the Monday test but will pass it with flying colours.