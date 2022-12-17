India Competes with China and the US in Ticket Sales for Avatar: The Way of Water at the box office

Avatar: The Way of Water is making a splash at the box office since its launch on Wednesday, collecting $180 million approx through Friday, heading for a $450 million weekend globally. India, with a huge $6 million opening day, is currently the sixth biggest market for the film, after just one day in release, while four of the five above it have been in release since Wednesday. Considering just the first-day business, India goes up to the third place, just behind North America ($36 million) and China ($20 million), ahead of the usually bigger markets like the United Kingdom ($4.50 million), South Korea ($3.25 million), France ($2.90 million) and Germany ($2.60 million).

The top markets for Avatar: The Way of Water till Friday are as follows: