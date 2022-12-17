India Competes with China and the US in Ticket Sales for Avatar: The Way of Water at the box office
India, with a huge $6 million opening day, is currently the sixth biggest market for Avatar 2, after just one day in release, while five of the six above it have been in release since Wednesday.
Avatar: The Way of Water is making a splash at the box office since its launch on Wednesday, collecting $180 million approx through Friday, heading for a $450 million weekend globally. India, with a huge $6 million opening day, is currently the sixth biggest market for the film, after just one day in release, while four of the five above it have been in release since Wednesday. Considering just the first-day business, India goes up to the third place, just behind North America ($36 million) and China ($20 million), ahead of the usually bigger markets like the United Kingdom ($4.50 million), South Korea ($3.25 million), France ($2.90 million) and Germany ($2.60 million).
The top markets for Avatar: The Way of Water till Friday are as follows:
North America - $49 million
China - $24 million
South Korea - $9.80 million
France - $9.50 million
Germany - $8.60 million
India - $6 million
Mexico - $5.90 million
Australia - $5.50 million
United Kingdom - $4.50 million
Italy - $4.50 million
North America and China are way ahead of India in terms of money, but when it to comes to tickets sold, that's when it gets really close. ‘Way of Water’ sold nearly 2.30 million tickets in India on Friday as compared to 2.60 million in North America and 2.55 million in China. One should remember that these tickets were sold on just 4000 screens in India while in North America the film is playing at over 15000 screens and a massive 45000 plus screens in China. India does rank third/fourth biggest market for Hollywood films in terms of tickets sold from time to time but this is probably the first time when it is so close to North America and China for a big blockbuster.
ALSO READ: Kantara worldwide closing box office collections; Second biggest Sandalwood film of all time after KGF 2
Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film and media business, with a particular focus on South Indi... Read more