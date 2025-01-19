Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's film continues to lure audience; targets Rs 20 crore net finish
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is heading for a finish around Rs 20 crore net in its re-release. Deets Inside.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, is doing extremely well in its re-release. The 12-year-old romantic drama continues to attract the crowd even in its 3rd week, proving its cult status among the audience.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani witnesses a successful 2nd run; targets Rs 20 crore finish
Backed by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released on January 3 in limited screens. Soon, the demand rose, and the stakeholders increased the showcasing over the weekend. The movie recorded a banger opening weekend, followed by a phenomenal trend at the box office.
The rom-com is still luring the audience in its 3rd week and is expected to do so at least till the arrival of Sky Force on January 24. The total 15-day collection of YJHD stands at Rs 18.80 crore net in India. It is heading for a finish of around Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani set to touch the Rs 200 crore mark in India
With its 2025 re-release, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is gearing up to touch the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.
For the unversed, YJHD had originally collected around Rs 178 crore net in 2013 and ended its domestic run with a blockbuster verdict. Further, it added around Rs 1.25 crore in a very limited re-release in 2024, taking the total cume to Rs 179.25 crore net. Currently, the total collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stands at Rs 198.05 crore, and it will soon pass the double-century mark.
Here's How Much Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Earned So Far In Its Latest Re-release
|Weeks/Day
|Net Hindi Collections
|First Week
|Rs 12.95 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 5.45 crore
|Third Friday
|Rs 40 lakh
|Total
|Rs 18.8 crore in 15 days
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Interstellar Re-Release Advance Booking Box Office Update: Christopher Nolan's movie set to create HISTORY for Hollywood film in India