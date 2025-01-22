Azaad Day 6 Box Office: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer crumbles; collects Rs 45 lakh on Wednesday

Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring new talents Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, failed to show any growth at the box office. The period action drama is heading towards a disastrous end.

Azaad loses momentum; collects a mere Rs 45 lakh on 6th Day

Produced by RSVP Movies, Azaad marked the acting debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew and Raveena Tandan’s daughter. Interestingly, the Singham actor himself made an extended guest appearance in the movie. However, nothing could work in its favor.

Azaad opened with Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day and Rs 4.25 crore on its first weekend. However, it crashed on Monday and could collect a mere Rs 60 lakh. The Aaman Devgan movie continues to show a downward trajectory at the box office. According to estimates, the movie could grab only Rs 45 lakh today, Day 6. The total cume of Azaad stands at Rs 5.80 crore net at the Indian box office.

Azaad met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which is the major roadblock for its disappointing box office performance. The movie is now heading for its theatrical end soon with the arrival of a new release, Sky Force, this weekend. If Azaad manages to survive against the Akshay Kumar movie, it will end up collecting Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore in its entire run.

Day-Wise Collections Of Azaad At The Box Office Are As Follows:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 1.50 crore 4 Rs 60 lakh 5 Rs 50 lakh 6 Rs 45 lakh Total Rs 5.80 crore

Azaad In Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Interstellar Re-Release Advance Box Office India: Christopher Nolan's movie sells close to 100000 tickets for just premium formats, 15 days till out