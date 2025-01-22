Interstellar Re-Release Advance Box Office India: Christopher Nolan's movie sells close to 100000 tickets for just premium formats, 15 days till out

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is gearing up for a thrilling re-release in India, and the excitement is at an all-time high. After a stellar rerun in the US, the sci-fi epic is ready to dominate Indian theaters once again, with advance ticket sales already reaching 100,000 across all premium formats in the country. The film, which originally released in 2014, has a passionate fanbase in the country, and it's evident that moviegoers are eager to relive the cinematic masterpiece on the big screen soon.

Pre-sales of Interstellar have been a major talking point in the industry, having opened only five days ago. With such enthusiasm, reports suggest that theaters are considering running the film for 24 hours to accommodate fans. With still 15 days to go before Interstellar takes over IMAX, on February 7, the excitement among fans is only expected to grow.

The Academy Award-winning film was a massive global hit, grossing $681 million worldwide during its original release. With re-release revenue factored in, the Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway starrer has amassed $743 million to date, further cementing its status as one of Nolan’s greatest cinematic achievements. The gripping plotline, which combines themes of love, survival, loss, and space exploration, continues to enchant audiences, and the opportunity to experience it on the big screen again is proving irresistible to many.

The Indian re-release of the film, which was originally scheduled for December 6, 2024, to mark the film’s 10th anniversary, was pushed back due to Pushpa 2’s dominance in key IMAX screens. With its arrival in theaters on the aforementioned date, Interstellar is slated to compete with two other major releases — Badass Ravikumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya, and Loveyappa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Despite this clash, however, Interstellar is expected to remain a strong contender at the box office, thanks to its dedicated following and the allure of reliving Nolan’s magic on the big screen.

With its strategic pricing aimed at attracting a wide audience (tickets are priced at Rs. 300 for IMAX), Interstellar is poised to set an Indian box office record. Industry insiders believe the film will see a robust opening weekend, with large crowds flocking to theaters.

Nolan’s masterpiece continues to prove that, even after a decade, its cinematic appeal is as intact as ever.

