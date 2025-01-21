Azaad Day 5 Box Office: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer goes weaker; nets Rs 50 lakh on first Tuesday

After the gap of four years, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has returned as a director in his latest venture, Azaad. Kapoor's recently released film has launched two newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in the leading roles. While Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew, Rasha is Raveena Tandon's daughter. As Azaad completes five days of its release in theaters, let's look at its box office performance on first Tuesday.

Azaad Adds Rs 50 Lakh To Its Tally; Struggles To Cross Rs 5 Crore

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Azaad has earned a business of Rs 50 lakh on the fifth day at the box office. The historical drama witnessed a drop of Rs 10 lakh from what it collected on first Monday, i.e. Rs 60 lakh.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are unable to pull the audience to theaters in large number despite their fresh chemistry. Azaad has managed to cross Rs 5 crore in five days. The cume collection of Abhishek Kapoor's latest directorial is recorded as Rs 5.35 crore.

Day-Wise Collections Of Azaad At The Box Office Are As Follows:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 1.50 crore 4 Rs 60 lakh 5 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 5.35 crore

More About Box Office Performance Of Azaad And Its Competitors

Backed by RSVP Movies, Azaad is slowly inching towards its target which is in the range of Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore. It requires Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore to achieve its target finish which seems unimaginable, considering its poor performance and upcoming competition with Sky Force which begins on January 24. Aaman and Rasha's film is currently locking horns with Emergency at the box office.

Advertisement

Azaad also features Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra, and Mohit Malik in key roles.

Azaad In Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Azaad Day 5 Trends: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut movie sustains with weak hold; to remain low contributor after Sky Force