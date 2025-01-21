Sky Force EXCLUSIVE: Veer Pahariya reveals special compliment for Akshay Kumar that star doesn't like; shares advice he got from him

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming action-thriller, Sky Force. Ahead of the film’s release on January 24, 2025, the actors joined Pinkvilla in an exclusive conversation. While they discussed their filmography, struggles, success, and everything in between, Veer heaped praise on Akshay and called him a ‘legend’. He also shared the advice he got from the senior star. Read on!

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya spoke about their upcoming movie, Sky Force. Since he is stepping into the acting realm with the film, the host questioned him if he was aware of the dos and don’ts of the industry. Sharing his two cents on the matter, the debutant stated that he’s been in the industry for 10-11 years now.

Hence, he thinks he knows about them. “But with the good fortune that I spent a lot of time with Akshay sir, I used to take a lot of advice from him. Sir said, ‘Don’t worry about anything else, you focus on your work and keep working.’ That has been my takeaway from him.”

He further expressed, “Yes, all these things will happen and they have been happening for many years, it’s just that abhi logo ke saamne zyada aaya hai ye (it's just that people are seeing more of it now). But yes, it’s not something I really took seriously.”

When Veer was asked what he believes in, luck or hard work, the youngster stated that he has been working in the industry for the past decade, behind the camera. But it’s now that he got his big break. So according to him, when God showers his blessings, we have to trust his timing.

Sharing more about himself, Pahariya divulged that he is an artist at heart and since childhood, he worked to improve himself so that whenever he gets the opportunity, he can perform. He then heaped praise on his Sky Force co-star and stated, “I am very fortunate that I got to act alongside a legend like Akshay Kumar sir, I know he doesn’t like the word but it’s a fact.”

