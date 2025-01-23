Azaad Day 7 Box Office Trends: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's film to practically END its run with release of Sky Force

"Azaad hi aapko azaad karega kaka!" If you have been following the updates regarding latest movies, then you know what we are talking about. As the dialogue suggests, the line is for the majestic black horse from Abhishek Kapoor's latest directorial, Azaad which arrived in cinemas a week ago. Starring debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the historical drama is set in the 1920s world. As far as box office perfomance is concerned, unfortunately, Azaad would be packing its bag soon.

Azaad To Free From Box Office Race Tomorrow

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad failed to meet the expectations of the audience. Despite having promising newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani as leads and the presence of Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, the film struggled at the box office and how.

The historical drama has completed a week of its release in theaters. Going by the box office trends, it will be freed from the race with the coming of Sky Force.

Sky Force To Enter The Game

Co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force will set the big screens on fire on January 24, 2025. It has reunited Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan after Atrangi Re (2021) and launched debutante Veer Pahariya. The performance of the aerial actioner will serve as a litmus test for Akshay, who has had several unsuccessful movies in the past months, excluding the cameos.

Other Movies Releasing In January

Apart from Sky Force, audience will witness the re-release of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama on Friday in theaters. The Hindi version of Daaku Maharaaj is also releasing on the same day. Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming film, Deva, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, will arrive in cinemas on January 31, 2025.

Azaad In Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

