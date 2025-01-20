Azaad Day 4 Trends: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's movie shows unencouraging sign

Bankrolled by RSVP Movies, Azaad is among the latest releases at the Hindi box office. Abhishek Kapoor's directorial venture has launched newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The film also features Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo role. Azaad recently completed three days of its release and has now entered fourth day at the box office.

Azaad Shows No Signs Of Growth On Day 4

Azaad, which clashed with Emergency on January 17, has been continuing its underwhelming performance. Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani-starrer isn't showing encouraging signs during its theatrical run. On Day 4, Azaad is expected to earn Rs 50 lakh and is heading to crash at the box office.

On the first day, the historical drama fetched Rs 1.50 crore, followed by Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1.50 crore on second and third days respectively. The opening weekend collection of Abhishek Kapoor's directorial was recorded as Rs 4.25 crore.

Going by the low trends, Azaad is expected to close its curtains soon.

More About Azaad

Azaad marks Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew, Rasha is Raveena Tandon's daughter. Aaman is playing the role of Govind, a stable boy. Rasha is cast as Govind's love interest, Janaki. Ajay Devgn is essaying the role of Vikram Singh. Diana Penty's character is named as Kesar Bahadur.

Azaad also features Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in crucial roles.

What's Next For Ajay Devgn?

Ajay Devgn now has Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline. Raid 2 is the sequel to Raid (2018) and De De Pyaar De 2 is the second installment of De De Pyaar De (2019). Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to Son of Sardaar, which hit the screens in 2012.

Azaad In Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

