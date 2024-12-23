Baby John Advance Booking Update: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi movie sells 25,000 tickets in top chains for Christmas Day 2 days before release

Baby John, directed by Kalees and starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is approaching its release day. The mass action drama has recorded healthy pre-sales so far.

Baby John sells 25,000 tickets in top national chains, eyeing 80K pre-sales final

Bankrolled by Atlee Kumar and Murad Khetani, Baby John is registering good advance bookings for the opening day. As of 11 PM (December 23), the mass actioner has sold around 25,000 tickets in the top three national chains: PVR Inox, Cinepolis, and PVR Inox. Of these, around 20,700 tickets have been sold in PVR Inox, while the latter recorded around 4,300 admissions.

The movie should aim for almost double pre-sales tomorrow, the final day of its advance booking. It is expected to end up selling over 75,000 to 80,000 tickets in the top chains before the first show begins on Christmas Day.

Baby John depends on spot booking; targets a double-digit start

The fate of Baby John heavily depends on the spot booking and the initial word-of-mouth. The mass actioner currently targets a decent opening of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore. However, the figure might go up and touch Rs 18 crore if B & C centers help on the opening day.

Further, to be a successful venture, it will have to prove its worth and receive a superlative reception from the audience. In addition to the leads, the movie also featured an action-packed cameo by Megastar Salman Khan, which marks his maiden collaboration with Jawan director Atlee Kumar.

The movie will have to face Pushpa 2's wrath at the box office, which is doing extraordinary business even in its fourth week. In addition to the Allu Arjun film, Baby John will also face a Hollywood release: Mufasa: The Lion King.

