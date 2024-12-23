Mufasa Day 4 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced The Lion King prequel nets super strong Rs 7.75 crore on pre-Christmas Monday

Mufasa: The Lion King is doing phenomenal business in India, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's association with the project. The animated movie is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Mufasa: The Lion King records better hold on Monday than on the opening day

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the Disney animated prequel is going very strong in India. Opened with Rs 7.50 crore, the movie recorded a solid jump over the weekend. It collected Rs 12 crore on Day 2 and Rs 15.50 crore on Day 3, to take the total weekend collection over Rs 35 crore.

Voiced by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, the dubbed versions of Mufasa are performing extraordinarily as the prequel recorded a better Monday than its opening day. As per estimates, Mufasa netted around Rs 7.75 crore on its first Monday, 3% more than its debut day at the Indian box office.

The total cume of Mufasa: The Lion King has reached Rs 42.75 crore net in India. Interestingly, the movie is underperforming in its domestic markets.

Mufasa will face Baby John from Christmas Day onwards

Backed by Walt Disney Studios, the Hollywood musical drama is expected to continue its box office rampage in India. The movie will benefit from the festive period from Christmas Day to New Year. However, it will face a new challenge in the Hindi markets, as Varun Dhawan's Baby John is all set to release on December 25.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how the animated movie performs in the coming days. Currently, Mufasa is set for a successful end at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Mufasa- The Lion King are as follows:

Days Net Collections In India Friday Rs 7.50 crore Saturday Rs 12 crore Sunday Rs 15.25 crore Monday Rs 7.75 crore Total Rs 34.75 crore

Watch The Official Trailer Of Mufasa The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King In Theaters

Mufasa: The Lion King is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai Part 2 Day 4 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi's hard-hitting drama shows weak hold after average weekend; grosses Rs 3.50 crore