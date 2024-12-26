Baby John Day 2 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan starrer adds Rs 4.5 crore on day after Christmas; to see surge over weekend

Baby John, directed by Kalees and starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, slowed down on its second day after taking a decent start. The mass entertainer needs to have a better hold in the coming days.

Baby John fails to impress; hits Rs 4.5 crore on Day 2

Co-produced by Atlee Kumar of Jawan fame, Baby John couldn't attract the audience much at the box office. The movie took an underwhelming opening of Rs 10.75 crore on its first day despite releasing on holiday on Christmas Day. It remained the third choice after Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King among the Hindi audience. Further, it witnessed a big drop on its second day.

According to estimates, Baby John collected around Rs 4.5 crore today (Day 2), bringing its total to Rs 15.25 crore net within two days of its release in India.

Baby John opens to mixed word-of-mouth, needs to show better trends

The Varun Dhawan movie has greatly received mixed word-of-mouth from the critics and the audience. Other than that, it faced a major dent due to its remake tag and poor songs. For the unversed, Baby John is a remake of the 2016 released Tamil movie Theri.

It needs to pick up and show better trends to secure a decent run at the box office. It still has enough time to grow and grab the audience, at least until the New Year. Further, there will be no big Hindi release until Republic Day 2025, which can be a boon for the Varun Dhawan movie.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Baby John Here:

Baby John in theaters

Baby John plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for Varun Dhawan's actioner yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

