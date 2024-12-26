Mufasa: The Lion King Week One India Box Office: SRK and Mahesh Babu voiced film emerges a hit with Rs 63.25 crore in 7 days

Film Journalist and trade analyst. With over 9 years of experience, every day, Himesh attempts to be credible with exclusive and authentic news breaks in the era of click baits. With an MBA in Finance, he believes numbers bring in an element of objectivity in life. At Pinkvilla, he reports and analyzes the box office collections of feature films and has broken over 1000 exclusive stories. In the past, Himesh has worked with Mumbai Mirror, Catch News, and Bollywood Hungama.