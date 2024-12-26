Mufasa: The Lion King Week One India Box Office: SRK and Mahesh Babu voiced film emerges a hit with Rs 63.25 crore in 7 days
Mufasa: The Lion King should be looking to enter the Rs 100 crore club by January 1, and then settle at a lifetime collection around the Rs 125 crore mark in India. Detailed Report
The Disney live action entertainer, Mufasa: The Lion King has done good business at the box office in India and is racing towards the Rs 100 crore club by the end of its run. With names like Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu associated, Mufasa: The Lion King has hit the Rs 63.25 crore mark through the 7-day run, recording a positive day-to-day trend at the box office. After opening at Rs 7.00 crore, the film jumped to Rs 11 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.50 crore on Sunday, followed by a strong weekday business of Rs 5.50 crore, Rs 7.50 crore, Rs 11.00 crore and Rs 6.75 crore from Monday to Thursday.
The film enters the second weekend on a strong wicket, as the business will see large spikes on 2nd Saturday and Sunday, before reaping benefit of the New Year period on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mufasa: The Lion King should be looking to enter the Rs 100 crore club by January 1, and then settle at a lifetime collection around the Rs 125 crore mark, which is a solid result, consolidating the super hit tag.
Through the first week run, Mufasa: The Lion King is a hit in India, and it should be aiming to secure super-hit tag by the end of its run. The film has done the business despite facing strong competition with Pushpa 2: The Rule and also Baby John from December 25. The kids and families have taken on to the content, and the addition of SRK and Mahesh Babu too have helped the local versions – Hindi and Telugu.
Here’s a look at the day-wise box office collection
Friday: Rs 7.00 crore
Saturday: Rs 11.00 crore
Sunday: Rs 14.50 crore
Monday: Rs 5.50 crore
Tuesday: Rs 7.50 crore
Wednesday: Rs 11.00 crore
Thursday: Rs 6.75 crore (Estimate)
Week One: Rs 63.25 crore (Estimate)
