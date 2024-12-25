Baby John Day 1 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan's mass action-drama takes a respectable start; Nets Rs 12 crore on Christmas day

Atlee's production venture, Baby John, has finally arrived on the occasion of Christmas. Led by Varun Dhawan, the highly awaited film has finally released in cinemas (December 25, 2024). Also featuring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, the action film is facing competition with the record-breaking film Pushpa 2, Mufasa, and other releases.

Baby John Opens With Decent Rs 12 Crore On Crowded Christmas

Directed by Kalees, Baby John has collected Rs 12 crore net in India on its opening day. Atlee's production venture had higher commercial expectations. But it also must be considered that it was a crowded Christmas with Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King successfully running in theaters. Varun Dhawan-starrer has received mixed word-of-mouth, but an open run for 2-3 weeks should help it stick around.

While Baby John is expected to pick its pace over the weekend, it will witness a slight drop in its earnings on Thursday, a day after Christmas holiday. The action thriller will consolidate from Friday evening as the holiday mood seeps in.

Can Varun Dhawan Hit The Ball Out Of The Park This Time?

With Baby John, Varun Dhawan is making his theatrical return as a lead after two years. Before Kalees' helmer, Varun's last release in theaters was Amar Kaushik's 2022 film, Bhediya. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the horror comedy was a below average grosser. Varun hasn't witnessed pure theatrical success since the 2017 film, Judwaa 2. Helmed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, the reboot of the 1997 film, Judwaa, emerged as a superhit.

After its decent opening on Christmas, the action thriller will look to not drop by much on Thursday, else it will be difficult for the movie to bounce back. The makers of Baby John have also managed to create a hype by collaborating with none other than Salman Khan. The superstar, who has a cameo in Varun-starrer, is surely a crowd-puller and expected to attract more cinegoers through the film's run.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Baby John Here:

Baby John in theaters

Baby John plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for Varun Dhawan's actioner yet?

