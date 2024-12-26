Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Week 3 Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer earns Rs 662 crore in 22 days; Racing towards Rs 700 crore club

The Allu Arjun led action entertainer, Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar, is tearing the box office apart in its third week. According to early estimates, the film has collected Rs 8.00 crore on its 4th Thursday, taking the 22-day total collections to Rs 662.50 crore. Also starring Rashmika Madanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead, the Sukumar directorial raked in Rs 389 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 178 crore in week two and Rs 95.50 crore in week three.

The film has created an all time record in every single week since its release, and also holds the single day record for almost every single day since its release on December 5. The Allu Arjun starrer is not looking to stop anytime soon and will be the #1 pick during the extended holiday period of Christmas and New Year. Pushpa 2: The Rule is racing towards the Rs 700 crore club, and if the film holds in 2025 too, there is also a shot towards the Rs 800 crore mark, which is historic to say the least.

The film is the most watched film of the post pandemic world by a margin and will be the third most watched film of the Millenium after Gadar 2 and Bahubali 2, which sold over 5 crore tickets in their original run. Pushpa 2 has decimated all records and created some which will stand tall for a long time, as there isn’t any film in the vicinity to challenge the theatrical business of the film in Hindi at this point of time.

Pushpa 2 has also established Allu Arjun as a force to reckon with in Hindi, and right choices from hereon will make him the most bankable name in the North Indian belts too. On the verdict front, it’s an All Time Blockbuster, and the biggest in the post-pandemic world by a margin.

Here’s a look at the week wise box office collections of Pushpa 2 in Hindi

Week One: Rs 389 crore (8 Days)

Week Two: Rs 178 crore

Week Three: Rs 95.50 crore

Total: Rs 662.50 crore

