Barroz Day 6 Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal's fantasy movie crumples on first Monday; Marco remains most preferred Mollywood film

Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal is one of the talented artists in the Indian cinema. His latest film, Barroz, is currently running in theaters while competing with another rival release, Marco. Directed by Mohanlal himself, the fantasy drama has failed to leave its mark at the ticket windows. Barroz recently crossed its first weekend after Christmas holiday and is still struggling at the box office, even in its home state.

Barroz Earns Rs 50 Lakh On Day 6 In Kerala; Reaches Rs 9.30 Crore Gross By End Of Monday

Released on December 25, Barroz had a modest opening of Rs 3.5 crore on the first day in Kerala. The occasion of Christmas couldn't benefit the business of Mohanlal-starrer much amid the successful run of its rival release, Marco. After collecting Rs 8.8 crore till Day 5 (December 29), Barroz earned Rs 50 lakh on first Monday in its home state.

The cume six-day collection of this Malayalam film in its extended weekend now stands at Rs 9.30 crore in Kerala.

Day Gross Collections In Kerala Day 1 Rs 3.55 crore Day 2 Rs 1.5 crore Day 3 Rs 1.15 crore Day 4 Rs 1.20 crore Day 5 Rs 1.40 crore Day 6 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 9.3 crore in 6 days

Barroz To Fetch Under Rs 25 Crore Worldwide; Marco Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore

While Barroz hasn't been able to earn respectable business so far, it might improve its performance on New Year a bit. However, going by its low trend, it doesn't seem to happen, considering its competition with other movies. The final collection of Barroz might be under Rs 15 crore in Kerala. Mohanlal-starrer is expected to collect under Rs 25 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, its rival film, Marco, which stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role, remains the most preferred film in Mollywood. It is performing excellent at the box office. The gory action thriller has collected in the range of Rs 68 crore till second Sunday worldwide. Haneef Adeni's helmer is galloping towards the Rs 100 crore club in global markets. Unni Mukundan-starrer has been released in Malayalam and Hindi as of now. It is releasing in other languages this week.

Barroz In Theaters

Barroz is running in theaters near you. Have you watched Mohanlal's film in cinemas? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 7 South movies releasing in December 2024: Pushpa 2, Mohanlal's Barroz to Nithiin's Robinhood