Marco Day 8 Kerala Box Office: Unni Mukundan's Blockbuster closes in on mammoth Rs 30 crore
Unni Mukundan's brutal, violent action thriller Marco continues its blockbuster run at the Kerala box office. Deets Inside.
Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The Haneef Adeni-directed gory actioner is set to wrap 2024 on a banger note.
Marco continues blockbuster run; grosses Rs 30 crore in Kerala
Touted to be the most violent action film in Indian cinema, Marco is ripping off the box office. The Unni Mukundan film opened with a solid Rs 14 crore on its opening weekend. Further, it witnessed a stronghold on the weekdays. The movie collected around Rs 2.55 crore on its 7th day (Thursday) and wrapped its first week at around Rs 27.55 crore at the Kerala box office.
The movie entered its second weekend by grossing in the vicinity of Rs 2.35 crore to Rs 2.50 crore today (Day 8) and inches towards the figure of Rs 30 crore mark in its home state.
Besides its domestic box office, the movie is doing phenomenal business outside its borders. Marco has grossed around Rs 56 crore at the worldwide box office in 8 days of its release.
Marco set to release in Telugu; targets mammoth Rs 100 crore plus finish
Bankrolled by Cubes Entertainments, the gory action-thriller is growing very well, thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth. The movie succeeded in showing better trends than the new release, Barroz in Kerala, that too in its 2nd week.
The makers are now planning to release the Telugu-dubbed version of Marco, which will hit the big screens from January 1st onwards. To widen the movie's reach, they have also added 140 extra shows in the Hindi markets. The team hopes for a banger reception in these two markets in the coming days.
Marco has already turned out to be the biggest grosser of Unni Mukundan's career, beating the previous record holder- Malikappuram (Rs 53.30 crore). If all goes well, Marco will finish its theatrical run by storming into the Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office and emerging as a huge blockbuster.
