7 South movies releasing in December 2024: Pushpa 2, Mohanlal's Barroz to Nithiin's Robinhood

December is shaping up to be an eventful month with several South Indian movies releasing in theaters. From Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to Mohanlal's Barroz, fans are in for a big treat. So, let's take a look at some of the most highly anticipated films that are all set to hit the big screens to end the year on a high note.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to hit theaters on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the film continues from where the first installment left off in 2021. In the sequel, Pushpa Raj will face off against Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat on the big screen. The movie will be released in multiple languages including Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, among others.

Barroz

Barroz is a long-awaited period fantasy film inspired by Jijo Punnoose's novel titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The story follows the life of Barroz who is entrusted with protecting Vasco da Gama's treasure for over 400 years. The movie stars Mohanlal alongside Tuhin Menon, Guru Somasundaram and others. The project is made on a grand scale and will hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas, December 25.

Marco

Unni Mukundan's action-packed film titled Marco will release in theaters during the holiday season as well. The movie will hit the big screens on December 20. Along with the release date, the makers revealed that the film's audio will launch on November 22. Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is a spin-off of his 2018 movie Mikhael starring Nivin Pauly as the main lead. Apart from Unni Mukundan, the star cast of the film includes Abhimanyu, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

UI

If you are a fan of action movies, then do watch Upendra Rao starrer UI in theaters on December 20. Announcing the release date, the actor wrote on his social media handles, "All these days you watched the movies and decided whether it’s a hit or a flop. This movie will watch you and…." UI is a pan-India project and will be available in five major languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Robinhood

You must have heard stories about Robinhood, but have you ever watched him on the big screen? If not then do give Nithiin starrer a try this Christmas. The movie is all set to release on December 25 in theaters. Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood will feature Sreeleela as the female lead. The film follows the story of a thief who targets wealthy individuals and uses various disguises to evade the police. However, if you want to know his goal and back story, then you'll have to watch in cinema halls.

Advertisement

Magic

Jersey fame director Gowtham Tinnanuri is gearing up for the release of his latest project titled Magic. Starring Sara Arjun in the lead, this musical drama is set to release on December 21 in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Adding to the excitement, the soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, the film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Sarangapani Jathakam

Sarangapani Jathakam, starring Priyadarshi, is reportedly going to hit theaters on December 20. Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, the film is expected to be a comedy-packed entertainer. Priyadarshi portrays an astrologer who delves into the intriguing question of whether our destinies are preordained or shaped by our choices. Further details about the movie remain under wraps.

Which one of these South movies are you going to watch in theaters? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

ALSO READ: South Movies Releasing This Week: Vishwak Sen starrer Mechanic Rocky to Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Basil Joseph’s Sookshmadarshini