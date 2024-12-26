Barroz Day 1 Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal's fantasy drama takes a good start despite low buzz; Grosses Rs 3.25 crore competing with Marco

Released on Christmas (December 25), Barroz is the latest addition to the new movies which have been running at the Indian box office. Starring Mohanlal in the titular role, the fantasy film is competing with its rival release, Marco and Rifle Club in Kerala. The Malayalam movie, which is also Mohanlal's directorial debut, has performed reasonably well at the ticket windows.

Barroz Earns Rs 3.25 Crore On Day 1 In Kerala; Christmas Boosts Its Performance

Barroz, which features Mohanlal as the treasure guardian, experienced a good opening at the Kerala box office. It collected Rs 3.25 crore gross on the first day. Barroz has managed to perform well despite that the fantasy drama didn't have major pre-release hype among the cinegoers. Reviews are mixed and not bad. Mohanlal's star power has played an important role on the opening day which pulled the audience to theaters on the first day. Moreover, its release date coincided with Christmas Day which has helped the film substantially.

Families Should Book The Tickets For Barroz

While Christmas turned out to be profitable for Barroz, the fantasy film, which is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages, requires more footfalls in the coming days. Families should take their children to the cinemas to watch Mohanlal-starrer which would support the Malayalam film to enjoy favorable outcome at the box office. Barroz is facing competition with other two Malayalam releases, Marco and Rifle Club. So, the fantasy film has to prove itself to be able to stay put during the first week, during New Year, and further.

Barroz has been promoted by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi. Rishab Shetty, and Nani. All of them launched the trailer of its dubbed versions ahead of its release. This is to note that the Hindi version of Mohanlal-starrer will hit the screens on December 27, 2024.

Before the debacle of Malaikottai Vaaliban this year, Mohanlal worked in Neru in 2023. The courtroom drama emerged as a blockbuster during its release. It is yet to be seen if his latest release Barroz would enjoy its successful run in 3D and IMAX 3D formats in cinemas.

Watch The Official Trailer of Barroz (In 3D):

Barroz In Theaters

Barroz is running in theaters near you.

