Kannada film Bheema has emerged SUPER HIT at the box office, marking the first major hit from the South Indian film industry this year. The last major hit from Sandalwood was Kaatera, which although did most of its business this year, was technically a 2023 film, debuting on the last weekend of 2023.

The Duniya Vijay starrer, in which he also serves as the director, has grossed over Rs. 14 crore in Karnataka within its first four days. There are hardly any collections outside the state, so these are essentially its India numbers. The film had a strong start, earning over Rs. 4 crore on its opening day and maintaining a steady performance throughout the weekend. The real standout, however, was its Monday hold, with collections of Rs. 2 crore approx — just a 50 per cent drop from Sunday.

The uber-strong Monday holds presage robust legs for the film. It is projected to earn over Rs. 20 crore in its first week. With a big holiday coming on Thursday, that number can rise to Rs. 23 crore subject to screenings it retains. There are a couple of more holidays in the second week, which should help the second week hold as well. In all, the film could be eyeing an Rs. 40 crore plus total in the state, which will be a massive result for this film.

The box office collections of Bheema at the Karnataka box office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 4.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.25 cr. Monday Rs. 2.00 cr. Total Rs. 14.25 cr.

NOTE: Due to a lack of consistent box office figures and tracking for Kannada films, the degree of accuracy of these numbers isn't as high as numbers for other film industries. The actuals could be lower than what is reported above, with a minor chance of being higher as well.