Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Opening Weekend Box Office: Kartik Aaryan registers his biggest opening weekend despite clash

The Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, led by Kartik Aaryan with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri has seen solid results in the opening weekend, as early estimates indicate a 3-day business in the range of Rs 96.00 crore to Rs 97.50 crore. After opening at Rs 33.25 crore on Friday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 34.50 crore on Saturday, and finally Rs 29.00 to 31.00 crore on Sunday, taking the three-day total a little under the Rs 100 crore mark.

The film is doing fantastic business all across the board, with the best centres being CI, West Bengal, Orrisa, and Delhi. The top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – have collected in the range of Rs 46.00 crore over three-day period contributing approximately 47 percent to the total business. The lifetime collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will depend on how well it holds on Monday, and it’s the trend on the weekdays that will determine the verdict.

However, given the solid start, controlled costs, and competition, the final results will be good enough for the film to secure the clean hit verdict, with the scope to go wider depending on the first Monday business. The 3-day collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are the biggest till date for Kartik Aaryan by a margin, and it would be interesting to see if the film can top the lifetime collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 182 crore) and emerge the first-ever for the actor to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

There has been an increase in showcasing for the film over the weekend, from 40 percent of total on Friday, to about 47 percent on Sunday, which is a positive sign.

Here's a look at the opening weekend collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Friday Rs 33.25 crore Saturday Rs 34.50 crore Sunday Rs 29.00 crore (Approx) Total Rs 97.25 crore

Note: These are estimates based on the present trends. The actuals can be higher or lower depending on the final figures at national chains.

