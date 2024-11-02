Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba along with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, has shown an excellent hold on its second day. The horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee has smashed Rs 34 crore on its day 2 of release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Maintains Strong Hold On Day 2; Collects Rs 34 Crore

The much-awaited threequel finally hit the screens on November 1st in a clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. The movie showed an excellent hold on Saturday after taking a phenomenal opening of Rs 33.25 crore. It saw a slight growth and minted Rs 34 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day total cume to Rs 67 crore net at the Indian box office.

Looking at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's solid hold, the movie is expected to record its biggest day on Sunday, which could be in the range of Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore. It is likely to smash the Rs 100 crore club in the opening weekend itself; however, a lot will depend on the footfalls in the evening and night shows of Sunday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is HIT On The Second Day Itself Due To A Controlled Budget

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already bagged a HIT status on its second day itself with such a stronghold in a clash scenario with a major commercial film, thanks to the controlled production cost. Moreover, the makers had fetched a solid non-theatrical deal beforehand to make it a financially safe project.

However, the movie has to pass the Monday test and record a decent hold on the weekdays. The holdover in the coming days will determine whether the movie can enter Rs 200 crore or Rs 250 crore club in India.



The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 33.25 crore 2 Rs 34 crore Total Rs 67.25 crore net in 2 days in India

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) a fraud ghost exorcist is taken to Rakt Ghat haveli by Meera (Triptii Dimri) and her uncle (Rajesh Sharma) for an important task for which he is promised to be paid Rs 1 crore. The haveli has a bloody history and Rooh Baba seemingly has a connection to it. Meera and her uncle don't believe in the story and want to bust the myth so that the haveli could be sold. However things start getting hilariously eery as they reach the place ahead of Durga Ashtmi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

