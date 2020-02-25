Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's horror flick bombs on Monday; rakes in just Rs 2 crore

Bhoot Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's first horror failed the Monday test with a poor box office collection. Read on to know more.

Bhoot Box Office Collection: Unlike 2019, Vicky Kaushal seems to have started off 2020 on a rather dismal note. His first film in the horror genre, Bhoot, seems to have failed to strike fear among the audiences as they have kept away from the screens. The film fared decently for the overall weekend but failed the Monday test. Bhoot released on Friday which was also a holiday for Maha Shivratri. Hence, the box office collection of Bhoot benefited from the holiday in North India and partial holiday in other parts of the country.

However, according to a report in Box Office India , Bhoot minted a poor Rs 2 crore on Monday i.e day four. With this the film's total collection currently stands at Rs 18 crore nett after four days. If continues to perform poorly then Bhoot will probably rake in Rs 23-24 crore nett by the end of its first week. The fall on Monday for the film has been 45% which looks like a normal weekday trend.

On the other hand, Bhoot has also received some major competition from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which collected almost Rs 30 crore over the weekend.

Check out Bhoot's box office collections below:

Day 1: Friday - Rs 5 crore

Day 2: Saturday - Rs 5.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday - Rs 5.50 crore

Day 4: Monday - Rs 2 crore

TOTAL Boot's box office colletions - Rs 18 crore.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal on paparazzi’s attention on Katrina Kaif and him: It's important that I guard the good things

Credits :BOI

Read More