Jatt and Juliet 3 has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time, surpassing Carry on Jatta 3. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh has grossed Rs. 101 crore worldwide. Of this, Rs. 43.50 crore has come from the domestic market of India and Rs. 57.50 crore (USD 6.90 million) from international markets.

Despite the record business, there is a sense of underwhelm with the film's box office. The worldwide record has come thanks to record-breaking numbers overseas while in India, Jatt and Juliet 3 lags behind Carry on Jatta 3 in the second place. In the home state of Punjab, the film is trailing behind not only Carry on Jatta 3 but also Carry on Jatta 2. Although the domestic performance is at the BLOCKBUSTER level, the expectations were for an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. The first two films in the franchise were both ATBBs, which took the business of Punjabi films to new heights.

The highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross

(in Rs.) 1 Jatt and Juliet 3 2024 101.00 Cr. 2 Carry on Jatta 3 2023 100.00 Cr. 3 Mastaney 2023 73.75 Cr. 4 Carry on Jatta 2 2018 60.00 Cr. 5 Saunkan Saunkne 2022 57.00 Cr. 6 Chal Mera Putt 2 2021 55.00 Cr. 7 Honsla Rakh 2021 54.50 Cr. 8 Shadaa 2019 53.00 Cr. 9 Chaar Sahibzade 2014 51.50 Cr. 10 Jodi 2023 42.50 Cr.

The top two films are both trequels from the biggest franchises of the Punjabi film industry, which coincidentally released in the same year and just one month apart. Having said that, both these films weren't received greatly which means there is potential for bigger numbers. When Carry on Jatta 3 did Rs. 100 crore last year, that felt like close to the ceiling but it was immediately followed by Mastaney outgrossing it overseas and now Jatt and Juliet 3 has surpassed it worldwide despite not so a great reception. Something like Rs. 125 crore or maybe even Rs. 150 crore is achievable if the right film gets the right reception.

Note: The above list is the highest-grossing Punjabi films from India. Legend of Maula Jatt is a Punjabi film from Pakistan which grossed Rs. 93 crore (PKR 250 crore) worldwide.

