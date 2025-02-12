Biggest Box Office Clashes at Hindi BO: From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again to Raees vs Kaabil

Bollywood has witnessed several significant box office clashes over the years, where major films have been released simultaneously, leading to intense competition. These clashes generated significant buzz in their respective eras among both audiences and critics. Below is a table highlighting some of the most notable Hindi film industry clashes over the years, presented in order of their releases from latest to oldest.

Major Box Office Battles in Bollywood (2001-2024)

Release Year Films Involved Net Gross (₹ Crore) 2024 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again 247 vs 240 2017 Raees vs Kaabil 128.75 vs 86.50 2015 Bajirao Mastani vs Dilwale 183.75 vs 140.00 2006 50.25 vs 25.00 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha vs Lagaan 76.75 vs 34.25

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again (2024)

Last year, cinema lovers were treated to a clash between two much-anticipated sequels. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, continued the horror-comedy franchise’s legacy, while Ajay Devgn returned in Singham Again, reprising his role as the titular cop. Both films performed spectacularly at the box office, as the numbers above suggest.

Raees vs Kaabil (2017)

Republic Day 2017 saw Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees pitted against Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. The former featured the Bollywood megastar as a rum-runner in Gujarat, while the latter showcased Roshan as a visually impaired man seeking revenge for his wife. As one can assume (or check above), Khan beat Roshan in the box office race.

Bajirao Mastani vs Dilwale (2015)

December 2015 witnessed a major clash between Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Bajirao Mastani and Rohit Shetty’s feel-good entertainer Dilwale. While the former film emerged as the winner in the box office clash, the latter was appreciated by fans for bringing back the iconic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Don vs Jaan-E-Mann (2006)

More than a decade ago, the remake of the classic Don, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, clashed with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s romantic drama Jaan-E-Mann. The former outperformed the latter.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha vs Lagaan (2001)

One of the most memorable clashes occurred in 2001 when Gadar, a Partition-era love story starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, released alongside Lagaan, a period sports drama featuring Aamir Khan. Both films enjoyed critical and commercial success and went on to cement themselves as cult classics.

