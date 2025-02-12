Chhaava Advance Booking Update: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's movie has good advance bookings to show BUT…

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is gearing up for release in a couple of days. The advance booking was recently opened, and here's the report.

Chhaava clocks 95K admits in pre-sales for the opening day BUT…

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Chhaava's ticket sales have gone past the 95,000 mark in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. This is an encouraging response to the advances. However, one cannot rely on these numbers as they don't hold any value at the moment.

These ticket sales have been boosted with external factors in order to create a perception on its opening day. One can only get an idea of its box office performance once it hits the cinemas. The day-to-day trend will determine how much the movie is doing organically.

Chhaava has good buzz; should aim for a banger start

The period drama based on a real Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is among the biggest releases of this year. The teaser and trailer have been received very well, while it faced some scrutiny because of its one song. Keeping the controversy aside, Chhaava has generated a good buzz among the audience.

The movie should take a banger start at the box office. Looking at the hype, it should aim for an opening of Rs 20 crore. However, the figure can vary if the makers opt for an inorganic way.

For the unversed, Chhaava is releasing in cinemas on February 14, 2025. It can potentially emerge as the biggest grosser of Vicky Kaushal’s career.

