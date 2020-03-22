Box Office 2020 First Quarter Report: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji wins Q1, Baaghi 3 trails with a HUGE difference

With various parts of the country in partial lockdown, the box office first quarter report for 2020 is out. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Baaghi 3 have stood out.

With ongoing coronvirus pandemic, the economy has taken a huge hit and resulted in a massive loss all across the world. One such industry that has been hit hard is the entertainment industry. The hub of Bollywood came to a standstill last week as the association ordered closure of shootings and pushed their film releases. The worst hit have been the daily wage workers in the entertainment industry as well as films which were already running in theatres. With the state in a partial lockdown, the box office first quarter report for 2020 is out.

According to a report in Box Office India, 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as the clear winner in the first quarter of 2020. The months of January, February and March have seen films like 's Chhapaak, 's Thappad, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot, 's Panga and and starrer Street Dancer 3D among others.

However, Tanhaji which was one of the first few films to release in 2020 is the only film to have crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. The total collection now stands at Rs 131 crore. Coming second is Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. The action packed film could have easily crossed Rs 100 crore. However, it suffered losses as theatres in different parts of the country began shutting down from 12th March onwards.

Tanhaji also created records as it became the third biggest blockbuster in the last 20 years in the Mumbai circuit with footfalls only behind Bahubali - The Conclusion and Gadar Ek Prem Katha, as per BOI.

