Box Office 2025: Tamil exhibitors miss Ajith Kumar's postponed Pongal movie Vidaamuyarchi

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi has been generating quite a buzz among cinephiles ahead of its release. Starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, the action thriller film was scheduled to be released on Pongal 2025. The upcoming Tamil movie is eyeing to arrive in cinemas in January this year while makers are yet to announce the release date. Amid much anticipation for Vidaamuyarchi, Pongal festival has had a dull phase at the box office this year.

How Vidaamuyarchi's Absence From Box Office Brought A Dull Pongal 2025

Pongal didn't witness big releases this year. It was an overall dull festive weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office with the exception of Madha Gaja Raja which has been performing well at the domestic markets. Tamil exhibitors have been missing the presence of Vidaamuyarchi in the markets.

Ajith Kumar-starrer was scheduled to be released on Pongal 2025, however, producers postponed the film on December 31, 2024, leaving fans disheartened. Recently, in a motorsport event, Ajith confirmed that Vidaamuyarchi is releasing in January 2025. Reportedly, it is expected to hit the screens around Republic Day week. Sources now claim that it may arrive in cinemas on January 24.

Vidaamuyarchi To Emerge As The Biggest Opener In Tamil Nadu

Regardless of its speculations about the release date, Vidaamuyarchi is all set to become the biggest opener in Tamil Nadu markets. The box office performance of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's actioner would then depend on its word-of-mouth.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is reportedly based on the 1997 Hollywood crime thriller film, Breakdown.

