After advising fans to not ‘obsess’ over lives of superstars, Ajith Kumar pens long post thanking them after Dubai 24H motor race win

Ajith Kumar is currently earning all the glory in motorsport, especially after he bagged the third spot in the 991 category and claimed the title of ‘Spirit Of The Race’ in the GT4 category. The actor received hearty applause from his friends, and family soon after the impeccable achievement. And now, the actor has shared a note of gratitude for everyone who encouraged him to stay motivated towards his passion.

In a statement, Ajith Kumar expressed sheer gratitude for all the love and appreciation coming his way and added that these are what keep him motivated and encouraged for his performance on the racing track.

Check out his official statement here:

He expressed, “The unwavering love and encouragement I have received has been the driving force behind my passion and perseverance. It motivates me to push my limits, embrace challenges, and aim for new milestones in motorsport. This journey is as much about you as it is about me, and I am committed to making every moment on the track a testament to the faith you have placed in me.”

Well, during a recent interview with Gulf News during the racing event in Dubai, the actor made a special remark about how his fans often end up obsessing over the lives of actors, including him and Thalapathy Vijay.

He advised his fans to always look out for themselves first, rather than always stressing on phrases of ‘long live Ajith…long live Vijay’ for the stars they look up to.

Advertisement

AK said, “I tell my fans to watch films, watch them…everything is fine with that. However, why go ahead by saying ‘long live Ajith…long live Vijay?’ When are you going to live then?”

Meanwhile, the Tamil icon has two impending films, Good Bad Ugly and Vidamuyaarchi lined up next.

ALSO READ: 'I want to fall on the feet of Allu Arjun and Sukumar…': Ram Gopal Varma makes controversial statements on Game Changer box office collections