Box Office: A Complete Unknown beats Jersey Boys to become 10th highest grossing musical biopic of all time globally

Bob Dylan’s musical biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, has achieved a significant box office milestone, crossing the $70 million mark globally. It surpassed Jersey Boys’ $67.6 million cume to become the 10th highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.

The latter film chronicles the formation, success, and breakup of the 1960s group The Four Seasons and was released in October 2004.

A Complete Unknown’s global earnings have been bolstered by its staggered international rollout, with the film adding 10 new markets in its second weekend. It grossed an impressive $4.9 million, marking a 63.3% increase from the previous weekend. With USD 11.3 million in international grosses across just 12 markets, A Complete Unknown has proven its broad appeal, particularly as it continues its global expansion.

In addition to its international cume, the film has also raked in $62.9 million from domestic ticket sales, bringing its overall collection to $74.2 million—a remarkable achievement complemented by its critical acclaim.

For those unversed, A Complete Unknown has earned eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

The film has also garnered recognition at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and British Academy Film Awards, highlighting its exceptional performance and direction.

Directed by James Mangold, the film explores the aforementioned legendary musician’s early folk music career and the controversy surrounding his decision to perform with electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Chalamet, besides starring, also serves as a producer. He is supported by a strong ensemble cast, including Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro.

While the film's earnings may seem modest at first glance compared to its $65 million budget, it is expected to recover its production costs through non-theatrical revenue, which, as we know, is more beneficial to producers than theatrical earnings.

A Complete Unknown’s success proves that Chalamet’s portrayal of Dylan, coupled with Mangold’s direction, resonated with viewers worldwide. As it continues to climb the ranks, it looks poised to further cement its place in the legacy of biopics

