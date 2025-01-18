When Will Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown Be Available to Stream? Find Out Here

Audiences who don't want to miss Timothée Chalamet in the scintillating role of Bob Dylan on the screen can only go and see A Complete Unknown in a cinema as of now. However, the good news is that it will be available for streaming soon.

A Complete Unknown, the biographical drama by James Mangold with Chalamet starring as Bob Dylan, has fascinated viewers since the film's opening in the US on Christmas Day. The movie detailing Dylan's success as a folk artist and controversy over his later switch to electrical instruments has stirred up Oscar buzz with Chalamet's transformation for the role.

Currently, the only way to see the critically acclaimed movie is through its exclusive cinema release. Fans eager to catch Chalamet's portrayal of the Nobel Prize in Literature winner from the comfort of their couches will have to wait for a while.

Options to watch at home are available, but their streaming is not active yet. However, Disney has stated that the movie will be available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK after the theatrical run.

Official streaming dates have yet to be given, but in general, these companies put it up online about three months after showing it in cinemas in the U.S. That might mean the start of U.S. streaming sometime late in March and UK streaming sometime in mid-April.

The movie is reportedly going to be released digitally after its 45-day exclusive window in the cinema, probably around mid-February in the U.S. and early March in the UK, preceding its streaming release.

Based on Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric! (2015), the movie is based on Dylan's transformational years, which conclude with the scandal at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Featuring an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and more, A Complete Unknown is playing in theaters now.

