Box Office: After Game Changer's loss making Rs 178 crore final global gross, Ram Charan bets big on Buchi Babu Sana's RC16

Game Changer, which hit the screens on January 10, 2025, turned out to be a disappointment. S Shankar's highly-anticipated film was shouldered on Ram Charan in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani who played his love interest. The Telugu political action thriller is among the biggest loss-makers and stood miles away from Rs 200 crore club worldwide in its final run.

Game Changer Emerges As Biggest Disaster Ever; Ram Charan Aims For RC16

Game Changer's disastrous runtime in theaters comes as a setback for Ram Charan's career. After the debacle of the 2025 film, Ram Charan fans have high expectations from his next venture, RC16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the upcoming film co-stars Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Divyenndu of Mirzapur fame in a crucial role. Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the movie is touted to be a sports drama.

While Game Changer marked Ram Charan's return as a solo lead after 6 years, it failed to meet the expectations. Now, RC16 should have a phenomenal opening and receive strong word-of-mouth to emerge as his solid comeback. As of now, the makers have been generating minimal buzz about the upcoming movie on social media with the movie announcement, mahurat glimpses, and collaborations with the star cast. The film should be able to create good hype among cinephiles with its teaser and trailer.

Moreover, the decision to cast Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor as leads might work in its favor, provided the actors ooze great chemistry onscreen.

Game Changer Manages To Gross Rs 178 Crore Worldwide

Meanwhile, as per estimates, Game Changer ended its theatrical run with a final gross of Rs 178 crore at the worldwide box office. It earned Rs 149.50 crore gross in Indian markets and Rs 28.5 crore from overseas while reaching the finish line.

Made on a big-budget, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer is the biggest loss-maker in the Indian cinema. Makers are expected to face the loss in the range of Rs 175 crore to Rs 225 crore.

Can RC16 turn the table for Ram Charan's career?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.