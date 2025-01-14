Box Office: After Game Changer debacle, Ram Charan pins hopes on Buchi Babu Sana's RC16
After Game Changer, Ram Charan will be seen in his upcoming film, RC 16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor.
S Shankar's directorial, Game Changer was one of the highly-anticipated movies of 2025 and unfortunately, it has received a sorry fate at the Indian box office. The political action thriller marked Ram Charan's return as a solo lead. Despite his presence, the Telugu film hasn't been able to impress the audience since its release. While Game Changer struggled to change the box office game, Ram Charan now has high hopes with his next in the pipeline and it is none other than RC 16.
Game Changer Fails To Meet Expectations; To Gross Under Rs 200 Crore Globally
Backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. With Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer not being able to perform well in theaters, the audience is preferring other Sankranthi releases.
The political actioner is expected to finish under Rs 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office. These figures aren't decent for Ram Charan, who has been a part of successful movies like RRR and Magadheera.
Ram Charan Eyeing On RC 16 To Make A Solid Comeback
After the box office debacle of Game Changer, now all eyes are on Ram Charan's next film, tentatively titled, RC 16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the upcoming film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, and others. Touted to be a sports drama, RC 16 is likely to be Ram Charan's solid comeback, provided it generates significant buzz among the cinegoers through teaser, trailer, and promotional activities.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, RC16 went on floors in Mysuru in November 2024.
