Game Changer Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie is a colossal loss-maker; grosses just Rs 178 crore

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of all time. The movie, directed by Shankar Shanmughan, ended its theatrical run after a poor trend at the box office.

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer was released with many expectations on January 10, on the occasion of the Sankranti festival. However, the movie failed to show any legs at the box office. As per estimates, the movie is winding up its global theatrical run at just Rs 178 crore gross. This is a disastrous result for such a heavy-budget movie.

It grossed over Rs 93.75 crore in the Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu contributed around Rs 9 crore each, while it could rake over Rs 37 crore from the rest of India, including the Hindi dubbed version. The final India gross of Game Changer is around Rs 149.50 crore.

Further, the political action drama could add USD 3.3 million (Rs 28.50 crore) from the international markets, with the US contributing a major chunk of USD 1.9 million.

Game Changer ranks among the biggest loss-makers

The Ram Charan starrer received mixed-bag reactions from the critics and the audience alike, with criticism for its outdated story and screenplay. Mounted on a massive budget, the tentpole biggie emerged among the biggest loss-makers of Indian cinema.

With the disastrous result of Game Changer, the makers are expected to face a heavy loss in the range of Rs 175 crore to Rs 225 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.